Clemson feels like 'real family' to 4-star

Decatur (Ala.) Austin four-star cornerback Reddy Steward is drawing a lot of interest from major college football programs, including Clemson.

The Tigers have played host to Steward twice in the last two months, and members of the coaching staff remain in regular contact with him.

“I communicate with them about every day,” Steward told TCI. “Coach (Mike) Reed, coach (Robbie) Caldwell and coach (Brent) Venables send me info about Clemson. The coaching staff is cool and my relationship with them is good. They’re good men.”

Steward (5-11, 165) attended Clemson’s junior day on March 3 before returning for the Orange & White spring game on April 14.

Based on his experiences on campus, one thing stands out most to Steward about Clemson.

“They seem like a real family,” he said.

Steward holds Power Five offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina and Michigan to go with other offers from Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and FAU.

Along with Clemson, Steward is getting interest from schools such as Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Purdue.

He is staying patient and waiting to see who offers before advancing his recruitment, but wants to have a decision by the start of his senior season.

“I don’t have any favorites right now,” Steward said, “and I’m looking to make a decision sometime before my first game.”

If the Tigers offer Steward, they would be at the top of his list.

“It would mean a lot because they’re a big time school and they’re championship contenders every year,” he said.

Steward plans to visit Clemson again this summer but said he doesn’t have any visits scheduled as of now.

Besides Clemson, Steward has been to Mississippi State a few times and went to Auburn and Florida earlier this year. He also visited Michigan in the fall after receiving his first offer from the Wolverines last spring.

As a junior in 2017, Steward tallied 75 tackles from his cornerback position.