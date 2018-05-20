Clemson opens ACC Tournament play against Notre Dame

Fourth-ranked Clemson, who shared the ACC regular-season championship with North Carolina and won the Atlantic Division title, earned the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park.

Clemson (43-13, 22-8 ACC) faces No. 11 seed Notre Dame on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and No. 7 seed Miami (Fla.) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both games are televised by RSN and available on ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout).

The Tigers do not play on Tuesday or Friday.

Clemson is the designated visiting team against Notre Dame on Wednesday and the designated home team against Miami on Thursday. The designated home team occupies the third-base dugout for the entire tournament.

The tournament’s format, in its second year, features four three-team pools, therefore each team is guaranteed only two games, as opposed to three guaranteed games with the previous format that was in effect from 2007-16.

The winner of Clemson’s three-team pool advances to a semifinal game on Saturday at 5 p.m., against either NC State, Florida State or Virginia on RSN and ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout). The winner of that semifinal game advances to the ACC Championship Game on Sunday at noon on ESPN2. Clemson must defeat the winner of Tuesday’s Notre Dame vs. Miami game to advance to the semifinal round.

2018 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

May 22-27 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.

Tuesday, May 22

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Miami, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Wednesday, May 23

No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Thursday, May 24

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Friday, May 25

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Saturday, May 26

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)

Sunday, May 27

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)