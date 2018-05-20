FSU commit names Clemson in top group

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior four-star defensive end Quashon Fuller named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Sunday via social media.

Florida State, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia, Auburn and Louisville also made the top group for Fuller, who has been committed to Florida State since February 2017.

“I would like to say thank you to the teams that have been recruiting me. These are the top 10 schools that I am interested in goin forward,” Fuller wrote in a Twitter post. “I am still committed to Florida State University … I’m doing this because it’s what’s best for my brand and family. My recruitment is still open for new opportunities.”

Fuller (6-4, 277) visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and picked up an offer while on campus.

He is ranked as high as the No. 16 strong-side defensive end and No. 210 overall prospect in the class of 2019 (247Sports).

Fuller transferred to Lehigh Senior last summer from South Fort Myers High School (Lee County, Fla.). He had 41 tackles and a sack during his sophomore season at South Fort Myers.