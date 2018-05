PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Though he did not officially get the win Saturday, Clemson’s Jake Higginbotham pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in helping the fourth-ranked Tigers clinch a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship with a 5-0 victory at Pittsburgh’s Charles Cost Field.

Higginbotham allowed just four hits, all in the first two innings, while striking out five of the 17 batters he faced.

Watch Higginbotham talk about his day and the Tigers win at Pitt, which allowed them to sweep the series.