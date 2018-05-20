Instant Replay: No. 4 Clemson 5, Pittsburgh 0

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 4 Clemson’s 5-0 regular-season ending win over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at Charles L. Cost Field.

What happened?

The Tigers (43-13, 22-8 ACC) started the scoring in the third as Seth Beer hit a two-out single and Kyle Wilkie scored on a throwing error for a 2-0 lead. Clemson added a run in the sixth as Beer hit a solo homer to center to make it 3-0. Chris Williams would cap off the scoring with a two-run double in the seventh to make it 5-0 Tigers. The Panthers (27-25, 11-19 ACC) had several scoring chances, especially early, as they stranded 12 runners in the game but Clemson pitching kept them off the board en route to their 11th straight ACC road win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changing moment came in the fifth inning. After missing several scoring chances in the first, second, and third innings, Pittsburgh loaded the bases with only one out in the fifth. Ryan Miller recorded a strikeout for the second out and left the bases loaded with a flyout as the Tigers pulled away late.

What went right?

The Clemson pitching staff did a nice job in the shutout. Starter Jake Higginbotham pitching 4.1, four-hit innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Ryan Miller picked up his fifth win with 1.2 one-hit innings while Ryley Gilliam tossing 2.0 one-hit innings and Carson Spiers closed it out with a one-hit inning. Beer stayed on fire, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two walks. Williams drove in two runs and Drew Wharton had two hits while Wilkie extended his hitting streak to 22 games.

What went wrong?

Not much went wrong for the Tigers on Saturday. Clemson could have added a few insurance runs but stranded seven on the bases. Otherwise, it was a nice series sweep.