What does 43 wins in a regular season mean to Clemson baseball?

Apparently, it means a lot.

The last time a Clemson baseball team went 43-13 in the regular season, it went on to win the ACC Tournament, a regional and a super regional on its way to Omaha for the College World Series.

In fact, each of the last five times a Clemson teams has won 42 or more games in the regular season, they all advanced to the CWS.

This year’s Tigers’ closed the regular season Saturday with a 5-0 victory over Pittsburgh, giving the Tigers’ 43 wins, the most wins in a regular season since, you got it, the 2006 season. The win over the Panthers also allowed Clemson to claim a share of the ACC Regular Season Title with North Carolina, the first time the Tigers have done that since, you got it, the 2006 season.

“It was a great regular season for our guys,” head coach Monte Lee said, “to be able to finish the way that we have. I’m just proud of our guys and hopefully we can carry some good momentum into the ACC tournament.”

Clemson will be begin the ACC Tournament on Wednesday when it plays Notre Dame at 3 p.m., at Bull Durham Park in Durham, N.C.

Speaking of the ACC, the Tigers owned the conference down the stretch, winning 11 of its last 12 games in conference play, including three straight road sweeps of Wake Forest, Virginia and Pittsburgh. The Tigers finished with a program record 13-2 on the road in the ACC, while winning a school-record 11 straight as well.

Clemson won all five of its ACC road series for the first time in school history. Its 22 wins in the ACC are the second most in school history, only behind the 2006 team’s 24.

“I think our team has a lot of confidence,” outfielder Seth Beer said. “We’ve showed all of the tools that you need to be a great program and go far in the tournament with the pitching and the hitting. I think with that we are just really excited to go into the postseason.”

The Tigers head into postseason play as winners in 17 of their last 19 games, including six straight wins to close the regular season.

There are not too many teams in the country playing as well as Clemson is right now, so the question remains, does the No. 43 mean Clemson is on its way back to Omaha?