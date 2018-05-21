Beer named ACC Player of the Week

Latest
Clemson has six players earn All-ACC honors
Six Clemson players earned First, Second or Third-Team All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Junior outfielder Seth Beer and junior relief pitcher Ryley Gilliam were First-Team All-ACC selections, while (…)
With Johnson gone, Tigers’ depth takes hit at quarterback
In the past five days, Clemson has had two former 5-stars leave its football program, one everyone thought would transfer and another that came out of left field. Freshman defensive tackle Josh Belk surprised (…)
Clemson coach checks in on local linemen
Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C., has served as a talent pipeline for Clemson over the years, and the Tigers tapped into it again last recruiting cycle, landing Dorman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden in (…)
Official release: Johnson to transfer
As sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider on Monday morning, quarterback Hunter Johnson has decided to transfer from the Clemson football program. Head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement on (…)
Lee previews ACC Tournament
Clemson head coach Monte Lee met with the media on Monday to preview the 2018 ACC Baseball Tournament, which gets underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. Fourth-ranked Clemson, (…)
Clemson climbs again in latest D1Baseball Rankings
Clemson moved up this week in the latest rankings from D1Baseball. The Tigers moved up two spots to No. 6.
Hunter Johnson plans to transfer from Clemson
Clemson backup quarterback Hunter Johnson is planning to transfer from Clemson, a couple of sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider Monday. Johnson met with Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney last week to (…)
Monday Morning Quarterback
In his first year as a starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant did better than most imagined he would. Many figured Bryant would just hold the place until Hunter Johnson was ready to take over the reins by the (…)
Standout lineman lands Clemson offer, planning visit
Pensacola (Fla.) offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn has seen his recruitment explode this spring. Since early March, the class of 2019 prospect has collected close to 20 Power Five scholarship offers, (…)
Overview of Clemson's ACC Tournament Pool
Clemson will head up Pool B as the #2 seed while #7 Miami (FL) and #11 Notre Dame make up the rest of the pool. All three teams have already faced each other during the regular season and oddly enough all the (…)