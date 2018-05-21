Beer named ACC Player of the Week

Clemson’s Seth Beer has been voted the ACC Baseball Player of the Week, while Miami’s Jeb Bargfeldt was selected Pitcher of the Week.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel. This is the fourth career honor for Beer and third this season, and the first career award for Bargfeldt.

Beer had one of the best weeks of his career in leading Clemson to a 4-0 record in four road games by going 9-for-12 (.750) with three home runs, one double, eight RBI, eight runs scored, a 1.583 slugging percentage, six walks and two hit-by-pitches against only one strikeout and an .850 on-base percentage. The junior outfielder and first baseman from Suwanee, Georgia, reached base in 17 of his 20 plate appearances. He also hit a home run in all three games at Pittsburgh and had at least one hit, one run, one RBI and one walk in all four games.

Bargfeldt delivered the best performance of his career in his final regular season start as a Miami Hurricane, tossing a complete game shutout in the series opener against Boston College in a 3-0 win. The senior lefthander from Owasso, Oklahoma, struck out seven and allowed just two singles, needing just 118 pitches to get through his second complete game of the year. He did not walk a batter and faced just four over the minimum.