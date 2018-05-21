Clemson climbs again in latest D1Baseball Rankings

Baseball

Clemson moved up this week in the latest rankings from D1Baseball.  The Tigers moved up two spots to No. 6.

 

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank
1 Florida 41-15 0-3 1
2 Oregon State 42-9-1 4-1 2
3 Stanford 43-8 4-0 3
4 Ole Miss 42-14 3-1 5
5 North Carolina 37-17 3-1 7
6 Clemson 43-13 4-0 8
7 Georgia 37-17 2-1 16
8 Arkansas 37-17 1-2 6
9 Florida State 39-17 2-1 11
10 NC State 40-14 1-2 4
11 Minnesota 37-13 3-0 12
12 Texas 37-18 4-0 17
13 Stetson 41-11 1-0 13
14 Southern Miss 39-15 3-1 14
15 Texas Tech 38-15 3-0 15
16 East Carolina 39-15 2-2 9
17 Duke 39-14 1-2 10
18 UCLA 35-17 4-1 18
19 Tennessee Tech 46-7 2-1 20
20 Coastal Carolina 38-17 2-1 21
21 Houston 33-21 2-1 22
22 Connecticut 32-18-1 2-2 23
23 South Carolina 32-22 2-1 25
24 Auburn 37-19 2-2 NR
25 Vanderbilt 31-24 4-0 NR

 

