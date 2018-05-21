Clemson climbs again in latest D1Baseball Rankings

Clemson moved up this week in the latest rankings from D1Baseball. The Tigers moved up two spots to No. 6.
|Rank
|Team
|Overall Record
|Record Last Week
|Previous Rank
|1
|Florida
|41-15
|0-3
|1
|2
|Oregon State
|42-9-1
|4-1
|2
|3
|Stanford
|43-8
|4-0
|3
|4
|Ole Miss
|42-14
|3-1
|5
|5
|North Carolina
|37-17
|3-1
|7
|6
|Clemson
|43-13
|4-0
|8
|7
|Georgia
|37-17
|2-1
|16
|8
|Arkansas
|37-17
|1-2
|6
|9
|Florida State
|39-17
|2-1
|11
|10
|NC State
|40-14
|1-2
|4
|11
|Minnesota
|37-13
|3-0
|12
|12
|Texas
|37-18
|4-0
|17
|13
|Stetson
|41-11
|1-0
|13
|14
|Southern Miss
|39-15
|3-1
|14
|15
|Texas Tech
|38-15
|3-0
|15
|16
|East Carolina
|39-15
|2-2
|9
|17
|Duke
|39-14
|1-2
|10
|18
|UCLA
|35-17
|4-1
|18
|19
|Tennessee Tech
|46-7
|2-1
|20
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|38-17
|2-1
|21
|21
|Houston
|33-21
|2-1
|22
|22
|Connecticut
|32-18-1
|2-2
|23
|23
|South Carolina
|32-22
|2-1
|25
|24
|Auburn
|37-19
|2-2
|NR
|25
|Vanderbilt
|31-24
|4-0
|NR