Clemson makes top 5 for 5-star Hawaii DT

Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis five-star defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele named Clemson one of his top five schools on Monday via social media.

Washington, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State also made the cut for Tuitele, a class of 2019 prospect with close to 40 offers.

” I want to thank all my friends, supporters, teachers, coaches, whoever helped me to get to where I am today,” Tuitele wrote in a Twitter post. “I would be nothing without your help. For that, I am forever grateful. Lastly, I want to thank all the colleges that have recruited me through this process and given me a chance to further my education and athletics in the future. Here is my Top 5.”

Tuitele (6-4, 299) visited Clemson last June and picked up an offer while on campus. He made unofficial visits to Alabama, Ohio State and Texas this spring and visited Washington last summer as well.

Tuitele’s top five are expected to get official visits from him before he makes his decision.

He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 prospect from Hawaii, 2 defensive tackle and No. 24 overall prospect in the 2019 class.