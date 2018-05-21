Lee previews ACC Tournament

Clemson head coach Monte Lee met with the media on Monday to preview the 2018 ACC Baseball Tournament, which gets underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

Fourth-ranked Clemson, which shared the ACC regular-season championship with North Carolina and won the Atlantic Division title, earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Clemson (43-13, 22-8 ACC) faces No. 11 seed Notre Dame on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and No. 7 seed Miami on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both games are televised by RSN and available on ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout).

Watch Lee’s interview on TCITV: