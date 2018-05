2018 ACC Baseball Championship Overview

Here is an overview of Clemson’s role in the ACC Tournament through the years, as well as a history of the tournament.

Clemson has won more ACC Championships than any other school. The Tigers own 15 titles, including 10 ACC Tournament Championships. The first ACC Championship was held in 1973.

Worth Noting

Clemson and Virginia are the only two schools to appear in every single ACC Baseball Championship.

The Tigers 10 titles are the most all-time as they have been to the finals in 22 of the previous 44 tournaments.

Clemson has been the #2 seed 10 times in the ACC Baseball Championship. The Tigers are 24-18 all-time as the #2 seed with one title (1989).

The ACC Baseball Championship

Total Tournaments: 44 (first held in 1973 & held ever year but one, 1979, since then)

Tournaments in FL: 6

Tournaments in GA: 1

Tournaments in KY: 1

Tournaments in NC: 20 (10 in Durham)

Tournaments in SC: 14

Tournaments in VA: 2

Clemson in the ACC Baseball Championship

Clemson Record: 110-70 in 44 previous tournaments (10 titles)

Record in FL: 15-10 (1 title)

Record in GA: 3-2 (0 titles)

Record in KY: 0-2 (0 titles)

Record in NC: 43-34 (3 titles); 15-18 in Durham (11-14 at DBAP)

Record in SC: 47-18 (6 titles)

Record in VA: 2-4 (0 titles)

Clemson as the #2 Seed in the ACC Baseball Championship

1984 Durham, NC #2 Clemson: 2-2

#7 Duke L, 2-8

#6 Virginia W, 7-6

#4 Maryland W, 12-1

#1 North Carolina L, 6-7

1985 Atlanta, GA #2 Clemson: 3-2

#7 Maryland W, 17-12

#3 North Carolina W, 3-2

#5 Georgia Tech L, 9-12

#1 Virginia W, 10-8

#5 Georgia Tech L, 5-7 (Championship Game)

1987 Greenville, SC #2 Clemson: 3-2

#7 Wake Forest W, 11-4

#3 North Carolina W, 9-4

#4 NC State W, 8-0

#1 Georgia Tech L, 1-8

#4 NC State L, 7-11

1989 Greenville, SC #2 Clemson: 5-0

#7 Maryland W, 8-0

#3 Georgia Tech W, 9-3

#1 North Carolina W, 5-4

#4 NC State W, 9-2

#1 North Carolina W, 12-4 (Championship Game)

1990 Greenville, SC #2 Clemson: 2-2

#7 Duke W, 13-3

#6 Virginia W, 7-3

#1 North Carolina L, 1-3

#3 NC State L, 5-6

1996 Durham, NC #2 Clemson: 2-2

#7 Duke W, 6-1

#3 Georgia Tech W, 6-1

#5 Virginia L, 2-4

#1 Florida State L, 1-2

2000 Fort Mill, SC #2 Clemson: 3-2

#7 Virginia W, 9-5

#3 Florida State W, 8-4

#1 Georgia Tech L, 8-9

#7 Virginia W, 12-5

#1 Georgia Tech L, 4-8 (Championship Game)

2001 Fort Mill, SC #2 Clemson: 1-2

#7 Virginia L, 3-7

#6 North Carolina W, 7-6

#1 Florida State L, 4-5

2005 Jacksonville, FL #2 Clemson: 2-2

#7 Virginia L, 1-8

#3 Miami (FL) W, 9-1

#6 NC State W, 5-4

#7 Virginia L, 4-5

2010 Greensboro, NC #2 Clemson: 1-2

#7 NC State L, 8-13

#6 Virginia Tech L, 8-9

#3 Georgia Tech W, 9-3

ACC Baseball Championship in Durham

1984: Durham Athletic Park #2 Clemson: 2-2

Championship: #1 North Carolina 9, #5 Georgia Tech 4

#7 Duke L, 2-8

#6 Virginia W, 7-6

#4 Maryland W, 12-1

#1 North Carolina L, 6-7

1986: Durham Athletic Park #3 Clemson: 2-2

Championship: #2 Georgia Tech 9, #1 NC State 6

#6 Wake Forest W, 6-5 (14)

#2 Georgia Tech L, 5-16

#7 Maryland W, 7-2 (10)

#1 NC State L, 4-6

1996: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #2 Clemson: 2-2

* – First two games were played at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Championship: #5 Virginia 12, #1 Florida State 1

#7 Duke W, 6-1

#3 Georgia Tech W, 6-1

#5 Virginia L, 2-4

#1 Florida State L, 1-2

1998: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #3 Clemson: 0-2

Championship: #5 Wake Forest 6, #1 Florida State 3

#6 North Carolina L, 1-4

#2 Georgia Tech L, 6-10

1999: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #3 Clemson: 3-2

Championship: #2 Wake Forest 8, #3 Clemson 4

#6 NC State W, 7-6

#2 Wake Forest L, 3-6

#8 Maryland W, 7-6

#1 Florida State W, 8-7

#2 Wake Forest L, 4-8

2009: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #3 Clemson: 1-2

Championship: #6 Virginia 6, #1 Florida State 3

#6 Virginia L, 5-6

#7 Duke L, 4-10

#2 North Carolina W, 4-3 (11)

2011: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #6 Clemson: 2-1

Championship: #1 Virginia 7, #2 Florida State 2

#3 Georgia Tech W, 9-0

#2 Florida State L, 3-6

#7 NC State W,6-3

2013: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #5 Clemson: 0-3

Championship: #1 North Carolina 4, #6 Virginia Tech 1

#4 NC State L, 3-6

#1 North Carolina L, 7-12 (14)

#8 Miami (FL) L, 0-7

2015: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #5 Clemson: 1-2

Championship: #4 Florida State 6, #6 NC State 2

#4 Florida State L, 1-3

#1 Louisville W, 7-2

#8 North Carolina L, 3-6

2016: Durham Bulls Athletic Park #6 Clemson: 4-0

Championship: #6 Clemson 18, #4 Florida State 13

#3 Virginia W, 5-4

#2 Louisville W, 5-3

#7 Wake Forest W, 5-4

#4 Florida State W, 18-13

ACC Baseball Championship Clemson Pool Play Results (14-18; 1 title)

2007: Jacksonville, FL #4 Clemson: 2-1

#5 Miami (FL) W, 5-4

#8 Wake Forest L, 2-3

#1 Florida State W, 5-1

2008: Jacksonville, FL #8 Clemson: 1-2

#1 Miami (FL) L, 1-7

#4 NC State L, 0-10 (7)

#5 Georgia Tech W, 10-4

2009: Durham, NC #3 Clemson: 1-2

#6 Virginia L, 5-6

#7 Duke L, 4-10

#2 North Carolina W, 4-3 (11)

2010: Greensboro, NC #2 Clemson: 1-2

#7 NC State L, 8-13

#6 Virginia Tech L, 8-9

#3 Georgia Tech W, 9-3

2011: Durham, NC #6 Clemson: 2-1

#3 Georgia Tech W, 9-0

#2 Florida State L, 3-6

#7 NC State W,6-3

2012: Greensboro, NC #5 Clemson: 1-2

#4 Virginia L, 2-3

#1 Florida State W, 9-7

#8 Georgia Tech L, 1-5

2013: Durham, NC #5 Clemson: 0-3

#4 NC State L, 3-6

#1 North Carolina L, 7-12 (14)

#8 Miami (FL) L, 0-7

2014: Greensboro, NC #5 Clemson: 2-1

#4 Duke W, 5-3

#1 Miami (FL) W, 3-2

#9 Georgia Tech L, 0-3

2015: Durham, NC #5 Clemson: 1-2

#4 Florida State L, 1-3

#1 Louisville W, 7-2

#8 North Carolina L, 3-6

2016: Durham, NC #6 Clemson: 3-0

#3 Virginia W, 5-4

#2 Louisville W, 5-3

#7 Wake Forest W, 5-4

#4 Florida State W, 18-13 (Championship Game)

2017: Louisville, KY #5 Clemson: 0-2

#9 Duke L, 3-6

#4 Virginia L, 2-10