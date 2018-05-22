4-star OL reflects on surprising Clemson visit

Earlier this spring, Clemson played host to one of the top O-line prospects in the DMV area.

Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy four-star William Harrod visited campus in mid-March.

“I loved the visit,” Harrod told TCI recently. “It was my first time being up there, and I was totally surprised on how great it is.”

One aspect of Clemson stood out in particular to Harrod, who is ranked as high as the No. 17 offensive tackle nationally.

“The facilities most definitely,” he said. “It was my first time seeing it in person, so I was just in wow mode the whole time.”

Harrod (6-5, 312) spoke at lot with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell during the visit.

“I talked to coach Caldwell about getting back down there,” he said.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, Harrod’s area recruiter for the Tigers, has visited his school during the current spring evaluation period.

Harrod said he hasn’t decided whether he will make it back to Clemson.

Georgia gave Harrod his latest offer on Sunday, joining over two dozen schools on his offer sheet. He is working with a top group comprised of Florida, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.

Harrod plans to commit on July 28. Clemson has yet to offer, but if that changes, could the Tigers get into the mix?

“If Clemson does offer they will stand good,” Harrod said.

Michigan is currently considered the leader for Harrod, who visited Ann Arbor on March 17.

Harrod is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 prospect from Maryland, No. 17 offensive tackle nationally and No. 136 overall prospect for the 2019 class.