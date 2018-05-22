Elite LB includes Clemson in top group

Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star linebacker Donte Starks named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Tuesday morning via Twitter.

Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU and Tennessee also made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect.

Starks (6-1, 225) is ranked as high as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 42 overall prospect nationally (247Sports).

Clemson extended an offer to Starks in January.

“It was a great feeling,” Starks told TCI after getting the offer. “Clemson is a championship program, so that was cool to know that they’re interested in me.”