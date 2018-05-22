In-state RB: 'I love everything about Clemson'

Local standout running back Rahjai Harris has been a frequent visitor to Clemson and returned to campus again last month.

The class of 2020 prospect from Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C., visited for the Orange & White spring game on April 14.

“It was great as always,” Harris said. “I love everything about Clemson.”

Living about an hour away from campus, Harris is no stranger to Clemson. Prior to the spring game, he visited to watch a spring practice in April and also attended the Auburn and The Citadel games last fall.

While on campus, Harris has gotten to know and grown fond of co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott.

“The running backs are being coached by a great person that knows football very well,” Harris said. “The team always surprises me every time I go up.”

Harris (6-0, 205) picked up his first offer from East Carolina earlier this month, while schools such as South Carolina and Virginia Tech have shown interest along with Clemson.

Harris’s area recruiter for Clemson, Jeff Scott, recently stopped by his school to watch a practice during the current spring evaluation period.

“The wide receivers coach came by when we were hitting two weeks ago,” Harris said.

Harris was one of the standout underclassmen performers at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, and he plans to compete at the camp again next month.

“I will be at camp this summer for sure,” he said.

Harris, a rising junior at Byrnes, has rushed for close to 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

He earned all-region honors as a sophomore in 2017, when he logged 127 carries for 759 yards (6.0 average) and 11 touchdowns while adding 228 receiving yards and a couple more scores through the air.