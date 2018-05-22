Tigers start postseason on clean slate

The Clemson baseball team is not letting all the success distract them from the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C., this week.

Head coach Monte Lee and his players are starting the tournament off with a clean slate.

However, it is hard for shortstop Logan Davidson to start fresh with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs under his belt in what was an All-ACC season.

Davidson, who was named to the All-ACC baseball team on Monday, is comfortable from both sides of the plate and on the field.

Now that post-season play is here and school is out for the summer, Davidson has only one thing on his mind … playing baseball.

Clemson (43-13, 22-8 ACC) begins the postseason on Wednesday when it plays its first ACC Tournament game against Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m.

“There is definitely a lot more on the line,” Davidson said. “That is really important for us to stay in our normal routine and keep playing the way that we have been playing. It is definitely going to be a lot more fun playing with a big crowd and a lot more on the line.

“It’s going to be big pressure situations, which I think our team can definitely handle. We have proved that we can handle those situations and I think it’s going to be fun going in to post season.”

Davidson said the Tigers’ approach from here on out is one day at a time.

“We try not to look too far ahead,” the sophomore said. “I know that is kind of cliché, but I think that’s true. If we look at it ‘one game at a time and one day at a time,’ even today… our practice today, making sure we get good work in and prepare for the next game I think that is going to take care of itself in the long run.

“I think if we play well in the ACC tournament, we are not going to have to worry about anything when it comes to regional time and so forth.”