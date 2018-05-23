Clemson announces a couple of shakeups on post-spring depth chart

There were a few shakeups with the Clemson post-spring depth chart, which was released Wednesday.

Kelly Bryant, who went 12-2 as a starter last year and led the Tigers to a third straight ACC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff, will head into fall camp in August as the Tigers’ No. 1 quarterback.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence and redshirt freshman Chase Brice are listed as co-No. 2 quarterbacks. Ben Batson, the son of strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson, is listed as the No. 4 quarterback. Batson was a preferred walk-on this year.

Running back Travis Etienne, who led the Tigers in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2017, is listed as the starter there, while Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster are listed as co-No. 2 guys.

Johnson Simpson will start at left guard with Matt Bockhorst and Jackson Carman backing him up. Sean Pollard is the starting right guard with Cade Stewart and Zach Giella listed as backups. Blake Vinson will backup Mitch Hyatt at left tackle, while Chandler Reeves and Noah DeHond will be the backups at right tackle.

Tee Higgins and Trevion Thompson are listed as co-starters at the boundary wide receiver position and Diondre Overton is listed as No. 3 on the depth chart. Higgins’ monster spring game allowed the sophomore to move into the co-No 1 spot.

Amari Rodgers will start on the field side with Cornell Powell and Derion Kendrick listed as co-backups. Hunter Renfrow, no surprise, will start in the slot and will be backed up by T.J. Chase and Will Swinney.

On the defensive side of the ball there were a few shakeups as well, especially at linebacker where Kendall Joseph is listed as the starter at middle linebacker and J.D. Davis is listed as the starter at weakside backer.

Justin Foster is listed as the backup to Clelin Ferrell at strongside defensive end, while Chris Register is backing up Austin Bryant.

A.J. Terrell and Mark Fields are co-starters at the field side cornerback position, while Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace are the starters at safety. Trayvon Mullen is the starter at the boundary corner position.

Alex Spence and Greg Huegel are listed as co-starters at placekicker. Will Spiers is the starting punter.

Clemson’s 2018 Post-spring roster

CLEMSON OFFENSE Pos. # Player Hgt Wgt Cl.

LT 75 MITCH HYATT 6-5 305 Sr.

72 Blake Vinson 6-4 290 *Fr.

79 Jackson Carman 6-6 350 Fr.

LG 74 JOHN SIMPSON 6-4 320 Jr.

65 Matt Bockhorst 6-3 305 *Fr.

79 Jackson Carman 6-6 350 Fr.

C 50 JUSTIN FALCINELLI 6-4 305 *Gr.

59 Gage Cervenka 6-3 320 *Jr.

77 Zach Giella 6-4 295 *Jr.

RG 76 SEAN POLLARD 6-5 315 Jr.

62 Cade Stewart 6-2 300 *So.

77 Zach Giella 6-4 295 *Jr.

RT 73 TREMAYNE ANCHRUM 6-2 290 Jr.

78 Chandler Reeves 6-7 285 *So.

68 Noah DeHond 6-6 310 *Fr.

TE 80 MILAN RICHARD 6-2 255 *Gr.

or 44 GARRETT WILLIAMS 6-4 245 *Jr.

84 Cannon Smith 6-4 270 *Sr.

25 J.C. Chalk 6-3 250 *So.

WR 5 TEE HIGGINS 6-4 200 So.

or 1 TREVION THOMPSON 6-2 200 *Gr.

14 Diondre Overton 6-5 205 Jr.

QB 2 KELLY BRYANT 6-4 220 Gr.

16 Trevor Lawrence 6-5 205 Fr.

7 Chase Brice 6-2 210 *Fr.

Ben Batson 6-1 185 Fr.

RB 9 TRAVIS ETIENNE 5-10 200 So.

26 Adam Choice 5-8 210 *Gr.

or 28 Tavien Feaster 5-11 220 Jr.

WR 13 HUNTER RENFROW 5-10 180 *Gr.

18 T.J. Chase 6-1 185 *So.

16 Will Swinney 5-9 185 So.

WR 3 AMARI RODGERS 5-9 210 So.

17 Cornell Powell 6-0 205 Jr.

or 10 Derion Kendrick 6-1 190 Fr.

CLEMSON DEFENSE Pos. # Player Hgt Wgt Cl.

DE 99 CLELIN FERRELL 6-5 260 *Jr.

35 Justin Foster 6-4 255 So.

22 Xavier Kelly 6-4 265 *So.

13 K.J. Henry 6-5 235 Fr.

49 Richard Yeargin 6-4 260 *Gr.

DT 90 DEXTER LAWRENCE 6-4 340 Jr.

or 67 ALBERT HUGGINS 6-3 305 Sr.

44 Nyles Pinckney 6-1 300 *So.

DT 42 CHRISTIAN WILKINS 6-4 300 Gr.

67 Albert Huggins 6-3 305 Sr.

59 Jordan Williams 6-4 280 *Fr.

91 Darnell Jefferies 6-3 285 Fr.

DE 7 AUSTIN BRYANT 6-5 265 Sr.

45 Chris Register 6-3 255 *Gr.

54 Logan Rudolph 6-2 230 *Fr.

3 Xavier Thomas 6-3 255 Fr.

SLB/NB 11 ISAIAH SIMMONS 6-3 225 *So.

30 Jalen Williams 5-10 210 Gr.

6 Mike Jones Jr. 6-1 220 Fr.

MLB 34 KENDALL JOSEPH 6-0 225 *Gr.

57 Tre Lamar 6-4 250 Jr.

43 Chad Smith 6-4 235 *Jr.

36 Judah Davis 6-2 235 Gr.

WLB 33 J.D. DAVIS 6-2 225 Gr.

47 James Skalski 6-0 240 Jr.

5 Shaq Smith 6-2 245 *So.

CB 8 A.J. TERRELL 6-1 190 So.

or 2 MARK FIELDS 5-11 180 Sr.

20 LeAnthony Williams 6-0 175 *Fr.

9 Brian Dawkins Jr. 5-7 165 *So.

SS 12 K’VON WALLACE 6-0 195 Jr.

24 Nolan Turner 6-1 200 *So.

FS 19 TANNER MUSE 6-2 225 *Jr.

14 Denzel Johnson 6-1 200 *Jr.

32 Kyle Cote 5-10 185 *Jr.

CB 1 TRAYVON MULLEN 6-2 190 Jr.

20 LeAnthony Williams 6-0 175 *Fr.

9 Brian Dawkins Jr. 5-7 165 *So.

CLEMSON SPECIALISTS Pos. # Player Hgt Wgt Cl.

PK 41 ALEX SPENCE 6-2 200 *Gr.

or 92 GREG HUEGEL 5-11 195 *Sr.

P 48 WILL SPIERS 6-4 225 *So.

97 Carson King 6-0 225 *Jr.

LS (PK) 58 Patrick Phibbs 6-2 215 *Jr.

52 Austin Spence 6-0 200 *Jr.

LS (P) 52 Austin Spence 6-0 200 *Jr.

58 Patrick Phibbs 6-2 215 *Jr.

H 16 Will Swinney 5-9 185 So.

48 Will Spiers 6-4 225 *So.