Clemson storms in front in the fourth with record inning

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson set an ACC tournament record with 17 runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab its first lead over Notre Dame Wednesday in its first game of the ACC Tournament at Durham Bull’s Park.

Trailing 3-1 entering the fourth inning, the Tigers exploded for six runs on five hits, including a two-run home run from Logan Davidson and two-run home run from Seth Beer.

Davidson’s home run was his 14th of the season and it gave the Tigers a 7-3 lead at the time. Beer’s home run was his 20th of the season, making him the first Clemson player to hit 20 home runs in a season since Kyle Parker did it in 2010.

Beer has now hit at least one home run in four straight games.

Jordan Greene scored on Davidson’s home run, but the second baseman also contributed himself with a single to left field to score Drew Wharton and Sam Hall. At the time, it gave Clemson a 5-3 lead.

Beer extended Clemson’s lead to 9-3 with a two-run blast to right field off reliever Anthony Holubecki’s first pitch.

Chris Williams later scored on wild pitch to make the score 10-3.

Justin Hawkins, Sam Hall and Jordan Greene all walked to increase the lead to 11-3.

Logan Davidson followed with a grand slam home run, his second home run of the inning. Davidson now has 15 home runs on the season. It was the first time a Clemson player hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same inning.

The Tigers weren’t finished as Chris Williams followed with a three run home run. After the top of the fourth Clemson led 18-3.