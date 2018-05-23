Countdown to First Pitch: Notre Dame

Countdown to First Pitch: Notre Dame

Countdown to First Pitch: Notre Dame

DURHAM, NC – Second-seeded Clemson opens play today at the ACC Baseball Championship against eleventh-seeded Notre Dame. First pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

 

No. 4 Clemson (43-13) vs. Notre Dame (24-29)

The Series

Meetings:                     16 (first met in 1994)

Series Record:              Clemson leads 10-6

Record at Neutral:       N/A

Last Meeting(s):           Clemson won 2 of 3 games at Notre Dame in 2018 (2-5, 6-3, 5-2)

  1. Lee: Lee leads 8-1 (8-1 at CU)

 

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Neutral Record:           2-1 (2-2 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Swept three games at Pittsburgh (16-6, 4-1, 5-0) last weekend after winning a midweek game at Kennesaw State (7-2)

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .259 (6.3 RPG) with 81 2B, 2 3B, 87 HR, 305 BB, 53 HBP, 467 K, 48-64 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.35 ERA, .232 OBA (441 hits), 203 BB & 470 K in 510.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .975 (52 errors in 2113 chances)

 

The Fighting Irish

Head Coach:                Mik Aoki (8th season at NC)

2017 Record:               26-32 (10-20; 7th Atlantic) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason:           7th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams)

Neutral Record:           4-7 (4-8 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Lost 6-2 to Miami (FL) on Tuesday night after being swept in three games at #25 Louisville (4-5, 0-5, 7-10) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .273 (5.6 RPG) with 86 2B, 13 3B, 44 HR, 218 BB, 57 HBP, 358 K, 49-70 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     5.57 ERA, .269 OBA (476 hits), 288 BB & 354 K in 468.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .975 (49 errors in 1945 chances)

 

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C        10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.306 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 33 RBI in 55 games)

1B      27 Chris Williams (SR/.255 BA with 9 2B, 14 HR, & 56 RBI in 56 games)

2B      9 Jordan Greene (JR/.252 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 16 RBI in 41 games)

SS       8 Logan Davidson (SO/.300 BA with 16 2B, 13 HR, & 38 RBI in 56 games)

3B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 51 games)

LF       5 Sam Hall (.250 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 19 games)

CF      13 Drew Wharton (SR/.244 BA with 12 2B, 6 HR, & 37 RBI in 56 games)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.308 BA with 8 2B, 19 HR, & 48 RBI in 56 games)

DH      12 Robert Jolly (SR/.225 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 46 games)

 

Notre Dame

C        3 David LaManna (FR/.236 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 51 games)

1B      31 Daniel Jung (SO/.261 BA with 12 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 52 games)

2B      7 Nick Podkul (JR/.317 BA with 13 2B, 8 HR, & 40 RBI in 53 games)

SS       6 Cole Daily (JR/.266 BA with 14 2B, 3 HR, & 22 RBI in 53 games)

3B      12 Niko Kavadas (FR/.299 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 20 RBI in 36 games)

LF       39 Jake Johnson (SR/.291 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 22 RBI in 46 games)

CF      24 Matt Vierling (JR/.311 BA with 7 2B, 9 HR, & 41 RBI in 53 games)

RF      15 Eric Gilgenbach (JR/.271 BA with 10 2B, 10 HR, & 44 RBI in 51 games)

DH      8 Alex Kershner (SR/.289 BA with 8 2B, 2 HR, & 24 RBI in 48 games)

 

Projected Starting Pitchers

FR RHP 29 Spencer Strider (5-1/20 app/4 GS/3.66 ERA (46.2 IP)/.192 OBA (32 hits)/30 BB/67 K)

FR LHP 40 Tommy Sheehan (2-4/14 app/14 GS/5.74 ERA (62.2 IP)/.271 OBA (62 hits)/41 BB/27 K)

 

Tiger Career Stats vs. Notre Dame

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Kier Meredith          .400   3-3     10      1        4        2        2        3        1          3B, 2 HBP, 3-3 SB

Jordan Greene        .267   6-5     15      2        4        4        5        2        1          SF, 2-2 SB

Grayson Byrd          .250   4-4     8        3        2        1        3        5        1          SH

Drew Wharton         .231   4-3     13      0        3        1        2        4        0          0-1 SB

Chris Williams         .229   9-9     35      4        8        8        4        8        2          2B, HBP

Seth Beer                .212   9-9     33      7        7        3        6        5        0          2 2B, 4 HBP

Patrick Cromwell    .200   6-4     15      1        3        0        2        4        0          2B, SH, 0-1 SB

Logan Davidson       .150   6-6     20      2        3        1        6        5        0          SH, 0-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie             .125   3-3     8        2        1        1        4        2        1

Robert Jolly            .000   5-4     12      1        0        1        2        3        0          SF, 1-1 SB

Matt Cooper            .000   1-0     1        0        0        0        0        0        0

Sam Hall                 N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

Adam Renwick        N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      AB

Ryley Gilliam ^       0.00   1-0     0-0     2.0     1        0        0        1        2          .143

Travis Marr             0.00   1-0     0-0     2.0     1        0        0        0        1          .167

Carson Spiers                    0.00   1-0     0-0     1.0     2        0        0        0          1        .500

Brooks Crawford     1.80   4-1     3-0     15.0   11      3        3        2        5          .193

Jake Higginbotham 3.60   1-1     1-0     5.0     5        2        2        2        3          .250

Jacob Hennessy ^    3.86   2-1     0-1     9.1     7        4        4        2        5          .206

Ryan Miller             4.50   2-0     0-0     4.0     7        2        2        1        3          .368

Alex Schnell            13.50  2-0     0-0     1.1     4        3        2        0        1          .667

^ – has one save.

 

