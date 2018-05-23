Countdown to First Pitch: Notre Dame

DURHAM, NC – Second-seeded Clemson opens play today at the ACC Baseball Championship against eleventh-seeded Notre Dame. First pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

No. 4 Clemson (43-13) vs. Notre Dame (24-29)

The Series

Meetings: 16 (first met in 1994)

Series Record: Clemson leads 10-6

Record at Neutral: N/A

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2 of 3 games at Notre Dame in 2018 (2-5, 6-3, 5-2)

Lee: Lee leads 8-1 (8-1 at CU)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Neutral Record: 2-1 (2-2 in 2017)

Last Week: Swept three games at Pittsburgh (16-6, 4-1, 5-0) last weekend after winning a midweek game at Kennesaw State (7-2)

2018 Batting Stats: .259 (6.3 RPG) with 81 2B, 2 3B, 87 HR, 305 BB, 53 HBP, 467 K, 48-64 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.35 ERA, .232 OBA (441 hits), 203 BB & 470 K in 510.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (52 errors in 2113 chances)

The Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Mik Aoki (8th season at NC)

2017 Record: 26-32 (10-20; 7th Atlantic) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason: 7th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams)

Neutral Record: 4-7 (4-8 in 2017)

Last Week: Lost 6-2 to Miami (FL) on Tuesday night after being swept in three games at #25 Louisville (4-5, 0-5, 7-10) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .273 (5.6 RPG) with 86 2B, 13 3B, 44 HR, 218 BB, 57 HBP, 358 K, 49-70 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 5.57 ERA, .269 OBA (476 hits), 288 BB & 354 K in 468.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (49 errors in 1945 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.306 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 33 RBI in 55 games)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.255 BA with 9 2B, 14 HR, & 56 RBI in 56 games)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.252 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 16 RBI in 41 games)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.300 BA with 16 2B, 13 HR, & 38 RBI in 56 games)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 51 games)

LF 5 Sam Hall (.250 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 19 games)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.244 BA with 12 2B, 6 HR, & 37 RBI in 56 games)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.308 BA with 8 2B, 19 HR, & 48 RBI in 56 games)

DH 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.225 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 46 games)

Notre Dame

C 3 David LaManna (FR/.236 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 51 games)

1B 31 Daniel Jung (SO/.261 BA with 12 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 52 games)

2B 7 Nick Podkul (JR/.317 BA with 13 2B, 8 HR, & 40 RBI in 53 games)

SS 6 Cole Daily (JR/.266 BA with 14 2B, 3 HR, & 22 RBI in 53 games)

3B 12 Niko Kavadas (FR/.299 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 20 RBI in 36 games)

LF 39 Jake Johnson (SR/.291 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 22 RBI in 46 games)

CF 24 Matt Vierling (JR/.311 BA with 7 2B, 9 HR, & 41 RBI in 53 games)

RF 15 Eric Gilgenbach (JR/.271 BA with 10 2B, 10 HR, & 44 RBI in 51 games)

DH 8 Alex Kershner (SR/.289 BA with 8 2B, 2 HR, & 24 RBI in 48 games)

Projected Starting Pitchers

FR RHP 29 Spencer Strider (5-1/20 app/4 GS/3.66 ERA (46.2 IP)/.192 OBA (32 hits)/30 BB/67 K)

FR LHP 40 Tommy Sheehan (2-4/14 app/14 GS/5.74 ERA (62.2 IP)/.271 OBA (62 hits)/41 BB/27 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Notre Dame

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Kier Meredith .400 3-3 10 1 4 2 2 3 1 3B, 2 HBP, 3-3 SB

Jordan Greene .267 6-5 15 2 4 4 5 2 1 SF, 2-2 SB

Grayson Byrd .250 4-4 8 3 2 1 3 5 1 SH

Drew Wharton .231 4-3 13 0 3 1 2 4 0 0-1 SB

Chris Williams .229 9-9 35 4 8 8 4 8 2 2B, HBP

Seth Beer .212 9-9 33 7 7 3 6 5 0 2 2B, 4 HBP

Patrick Cromwell .200 6-4 15 1 3 0 2 4 0 2B, SH, 0-1 SB

Logan Davidson .150 6-6 20 2 3 1 6 5 0 SH, 0-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie .125 3-3 8 2 1 1 4 2 1

Robert Jolly .000 5-4 12 1 0 1 2 3 0 SF, 1-1 SB

Matt Cooper .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sam Hall N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Adam Renwick N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Ryley Gilliam ^ 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 1 2 .143

Travis Marr 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 .167

Carson Spiers 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 .500

Brooks Crawford 1.80 4-1 3-0 15.0 11 3 3 2 5 .193

Jake Higginbotham 3.60 1-1 1-0 5.0 5 2 2 2 3 .250

Jacob Hennessy ^ 3.86 2-1 0-1 9.1 7 4 4 2 5 .206

Ryan Miller 4.50 2-0 0-0 4.0 7 2 2 1 3 .368

Alex Schnell 13.50 2-0 0-0 1.1 4 3 2 0 1 .667

^ – has one save.