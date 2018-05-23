Live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park - Wednesday afternoon

Live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park - Wednesday afternoon

Baseball

Live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park - Wednesday afternoon

DURHAM, N.C. – TCI is live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park for the ACC Baseball Championship.

Katie and Trey bring you the latest in this edition of TCITV:

 

 

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

22hr

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 4 in the country, won at Kennesaw State in midweek action before sweeping a three-game series at Pittsburgh to close out the regular-season. The Tigers outscored the competition (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home