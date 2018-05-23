Tiger commit's teammate talks new Clemson offer

Four-star Paul Tchio is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the class of 2020. The rising junior from Milton (Ga.) holds a double-digit offer list that includes programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

On Tuesday, Tchio added another big offer — this time from Clemson.

“It feels pretty good,” he told TCI. “I’ve been waiting on this one for a while.”

Tchio (6-5, 325) is teammates at Milton High School with four-star safety Joseph Charleston, who became the first commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class when he pledged last October.

“Joe’s one of my good friends,” Tchio said. “And he’s talked to me about (Clemson) before.”

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn is their area recruiter, and he has been a familiar face at Milton.

“He’s been at the school a lot to come see me and Joe,” Tchio said.

Tchio is familiar with Clemson as well. He has visited the school three times and grown fond of the Tigers.

“They’ve got great people, and you could just tell it is genuine over there,” he said. “That they want me to succeed no matter what.”

What has Tchio heard from Conn and Clemson’s coaching staff?

“They really like me,” he said, “and feel like I’d be a great fit for their program.”

Tchio is planning to return to Clemson soon.

“Early June is when I’m looking to go back,” he said.

Tchio has has been to Alabama and Georgia this spring. He wants to visit Alabama again this summer and named Ohio State as another school he is looking to get to.

His commitment decision could come as soon as later this summer, but if he is not ready at that time, he will push the decision back.

“Right now I’m looking towards late August or early September,” Tchio said.

A couple of factors will weigh most heavily in his college choice.

“I’m looking for my relationship with the coaches and early playing time,” he said.

Tchio said he will release his top six schools soon. Clemson figures to make the cut.

247Sports ranks him as the No. 19 offensive tackle and No. 129 overall prospect in the 2020 class.