Tigers have a lot of fun, even in close games

DURHAM, N.C. — As Seth Beer was trying to answer questions from the media earlier this week as the Tigers’ prepped for today’s ACC Tournament game against No. 11 Notre Dame, his teammates gathered behind the media and pretended to act like they were holding cameras and microphones as part of the press corps.

“I think they are interviewing me,” Beer said. “I got to talk, right? I got to talk. That is kind of a testament of who we are. We just enjoy each and have fun and we get after it.”

The Tigers (43-13) are definitely having fun. The co-ACC Champions have won 17 of their last 19 games and come into the ACC Tournament as winners in 11 of their last 12 conference games.

It doesn’t matter if Clemson is in a tight game or winning by a bunch, the mood is the same regardless. They are loose and believe they can win any game and they can win any way possible.

For example, the Tigers have won a program record 13 games by one run and are 13-4 in such games this season. Clemson also owns five “walk-off wins” in those situations.

“I think just every one of these guys believes in each other and I think that is one of the biggest reasons,” Beer said. “No matter what, we feel like we are in a game and because of that we have the belief from past experiences that the more ballgames we are in, the better we get when it comes to handling that kind of pressure.”

Beer says the more experience they have in close games is a credit to what the Tigers can do in the future. It’s why they play so loose and have so much fun.

“The biggest thing with this team, if a game does not go our way, we don’t let it dictate what we do in the future,” the former Dick Howser Award winner said. “We just go out there, compete and have fun. We play every single game like that.”