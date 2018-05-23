Top Clemson TE target previews Friday decision

Just two days away from his commitment date, Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald tight end Luke Deal is still weighing several college options.

The four-star prospect and top Clemson target will announce his commitment on Friday evening. Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, NC State, Notre Dame and Ohio State all remain under consideration, according to Deal.

“I’m still taking everything into consideration,” Deal told The Clemson Insider. “I’m thinking about it, praying about it, and whatever is the right place for me and the place that I feel God’s leading me to go is the place that I’m going to choose Friday.”

Deal’s decision is still up in the air, and he said it will likely come down to the wire.

“I’ll probably end up deciding around Thursday night, and I’m not even going to tell my family,” he said. “I’m not going to tell anybody that night. I’m going to wake up Friday morning, and I’m going to see if it was real. And if it was, it’s going to be over and I’m going to be ready to start the next chapter.”

“I had great visits everywhere,” he added. “I’m blessed to have all those opportunities. I’m going to call all the schools who I will not be committing to beforehand. I feel that’s the respect that they deserve because they’ve spent the time to recruit me and have done a great job.”

Deal (6-5, 235) took official visits to each of the aforementioned finalists in April, with the exception of Clemson.

The Tigers have chosen not to conduct official visits in the spring, but Deal made a comprehensive unofficial visit to Clemson in late March.

He then returned to Clemson for one final unofficial visit last Friday.

“I didn’t go on an official to Clemson, so a couple things were missing from the unofficials, most specifically film time,” Deal said of why he went back to Clemson. “Really I just got to sit down with coach (Danny) Pearman and see how they would use me and a bunch of different things that they’ve done with tight ends in the past.”

Deal, who grew up a Tiger fan, was also at Clemson two weeks ago for his sister’s graduation.

While on campus, he met with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“His message is that I fit their program, I fit their culture,” Deal said. “He said ‘I’m in their district,’ so he’s stressing to me that I have a great fit there at Clemson in my backyard, and that the grass ain’t greener.

“Coach Swinney’s a great man, great coach, and I really appreciate all the time he’s taken with me. They’ve built a wonderful program.”

NC State stopped by Deal’s school to make its final in-person pitch on Monday. Notre Dame and Auburn did the same on Tuesday, while Ohio State and Michigan are expected to visit on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Clemson had already used its two allotted spring evaluation period visits prior to this week.

Deal will have an announcement party with family, friends and teammates on Friday evening from about 6-7:30 p.m. He will also announce his decision on Twitter around that time.

The school he chooses will be the one his head and his heart leads him to.

“Honestly just the feeling, and not only the feeling from the heart but also in the mind,” Deal said. “Because a lot of times our hearts can make emotional, irrational decisions, but the heart also leads you to where you want to be. But combining the mental aspect and the feeling of a place, and combining those two is really going to be the place that I choose — the one that fits that mold the best.”