1-on-1 with Seth Beer at ACC Championships

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson outfielder Seth Beer spoke to The Clemson Insider following Wednesday’s 21-4 victory over Notre Dame in the Tigers’ first game of the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

Beer went 3-for-6 at the plate, including a two-run home run during Clemson’s record-setting 17-run fourth inning. The 17 runs set an ACC Tournament record for runs in an inning.

Beer talks about the Tigers’ historic inning as well as how important it is that he, Logan Davidson and Chris Williams keep it going if Clemson wants to win another ACC Championship.