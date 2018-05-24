Clemson offers 5-star California DB

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star cornerback Chris Steele announced a scholarship offer from Clemson on Thursday.

“THIS IS BIG…,” Steele wrote in a Twitter post. “I AM VERY THANKFUL TO HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON! THANK YOU COACH REED!!”

Steele (6-0, 175) has nearly 50 offers in total. He is ranked as high as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2019 (Rivals).

Earlier this month, Steele named a top eight of Oregon, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Penn State and Oklahoma.

Steele took official visits to Oklahoma and LSU last month and is slated to officially visit Miami and Southern Cal in June. He made an unofficial visit to Florida this past weekend.

Steele is teammates at St. John Bosco with Clemson 2019 linebacker target Spencer Lytle.