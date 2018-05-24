Clemson's record-setting inning

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson scored an ACC Tournament record 17 runs in the top of the fourth inning in its 21-4 victory over Notre Dame at the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship Wednesday afternoon in Durham, N.C.

Logan Davidson hit homers from both sides of the plate including a grand slam, while Chris Williams and Seth Beer also homered in the record-setting inning as Clemson had 11 hits and brought 21 batters to the plate. The half inning took 54 minutes to complete.

Here are the highlights from the Tigers’ record setting inning, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.