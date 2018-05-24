Davidson makes history for second time in a week

DURHAM, N.C. — Just last weekend Logan Davidson made Clemson history against Pittsburgh when he hit two home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game, the first Tiger to ever do so.

Wednesday in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Davidson one upped his own record by doing the same thing, but this time in the same inning.

Fourth-ranked Clemson defeated Notre Dame in the Tigers’ first game of the ACC Championship, 21-4, thanks to a 17-run fourth inning. In the top of the fourth, the Tigers sent 21 batters to the plate and batted for a total of 54 minutes.

In Davidson’s first at-bat of that inning he sent a two-run home run into the right field stands from the left side of the plate. He then came up again in the fourth and hit a grand slam from the right side to make the score 15-3.

“Well, in that second at-bat right-handed, bases were loaded, so I was kind of expecting off speed at some point,” Davidson said after the win. “I didn’t get it earlier. I mean, I got it later than I thought, fastball, took a good hack at the first one.

“Second one was kind of right there, but I was, again, looking off speed, so he kind of got me there. And then I finally got that curveball. He just kind of left it up, and I took a good hack at it, and it went out. I think it hit a table or something, I don’t know.”

Clemson’s 17-run fourth inning set the record for the most runs in one inning in the 45-year history of the ACC Tournament.

“It was just crazy,” Davidson said. “It was like, ‘What’s going to happen next? Who’s going to hit another bomb? Who’s going to hit a double?’ I don’t know, it was just an awesome experience.”

Davidson finished the day 3-for-6 with 7 runs batted in, which is a Tiger ACC Tournament record for RBIs. His consistent hitting in the lead-off spot has been such as asset to the Tigers’ lineup.

“I keep (my approach) simple,” he said. “The simpler it is, the better we like it. Just getting my foot down and seeing it all the way to the bat. The simple, little things of the game are all just working for me right now.”

Clemson, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will now play No. 7 seed Miami at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the semifinals on Saturday. Davidson is confident in his team and knows they are capable of carrying the same aggressiveness into the game.

“Definitely with the bats getting hot today it’s going to be contagious and carry over to tomorrow I’m sure,” he said. “It’s just a good feeling when everyone down the lineup hits the ball hard and has a good day at the plate.”