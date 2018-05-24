Fortune hoping for Clemson offer

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune has seen a flurry of scholarship offers come his way this spring. The class of 2019 prospect has collected offers from Wisconsin, Louisville, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Purdue and others since the spring evaluation period began in mid-April.

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn recruits northeast Georgia for the Tigers, and he is one of the many college coaches that have stopped by Fortune’s school during the evaluation period to watch him practice.

Fortune (6-0, 165) will have another chance to show Clemson what he can do soon, as he plans to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp next month.

Clemson was one of his favorite schools growing up, so he is hoping to earn an offer from the Tigers and said it would be a big deal if that happens moving forward.

“That’d be huge!” Fortune said. “Clemson is one of my dream schools.”

Fortune is a fan of Clemson for a couple of reasons in particular.

“The atmosphere,” he said, “and the DBU they’re building up.”

Fortune also intends to camp at Georgia and Florida State this summer. He is scheduled to take his first official visit to Virginia from June 22-24 and wants to check out some other schools as well.

“Other schools I’m looking to visit are Wisconsin, Georgia Tech and Georgia State, etcetera,” he said.

Fortune said he plans to start narrowing things down and preparing to make his decision toward the middle of his upcoming senior season.

He named several schools that are standing out at this point in his recruiting process.

“Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Temple, Georgia State, UNC, Purdue, Virginia,” he said.

As a junior in 2017, Fortune posted 34 total tackles, a pair of interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.