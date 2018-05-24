Instant Replay: Clemson 21, Notre Dame 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at second-seeded Clemson’s 21-4 win over no. 11 seed Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

What happened?

The Irish (24-30) jumped to a quick lead with two runs in the first inning and added a run in the second inning for a 3-0 lead. The Tigers (44-13) cut into the on a two-out RBI single by Kyle Wilkie made it 3-1. After Clemson got out of a no out, bases loaded jam in the third inning the offense erupted in the fourth inning as the Tigers sent 21 runners to the plate as they scored an ACC Baseball Championship record 17 runs to surge to a 18-3 lead. Logan Davidson had two homers and six RBI in the inning while Seth Beer hit a two-run shot and Chris Williams finished off the scoring with a three-run bomb off the bull in left field. The teams traded runs in the fifth inning before Clemson would cap off the scoring with two runs in the sixth as they won 21-4.

Game-Changing Moment:

Besides the obvious 17-run inning, the biggest moment in the game was right before the offensive onslaught started. Notre Dame loaded the bases with a walk and two errors to start the inning but reliever Mat Clark got a big strikeout of the #5 batter and then got a double play to get out of the jam and keep the Tiger deficit at 3-1.

What went right?

The fourth inning! Davidson, Wilkie (who extended his hitting streak to 23 games), Beer, and Williams all had three hits and every Clemson starter had at least one hit and one run by the fifth inning. Davidson drove in seven runs while Beer had four RBI as the Tigers tallied 17 hits along with 10 walks, a HBP, and eight wild pitches. Clark picked up his fourth win with 2.2 one-run innings while Holt Jones tossed 1.1 one-hit inning and Ryne Huggins closed it out with a perfect seventh inning.

What went wrong?

The offense got off to a slow start while starter Spencer Strider struggled, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in just 2.0 innings.