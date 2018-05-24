Tigers offer top Kansas OL

Clemson has extended an offer to top 2020 offensive tackle Turner Corcoran.

The Lawrence (Kan.) Free State four-star announced the offer on Thursday afternoon and thanked Clemson coaches Robbie Caldwell and Brent Venables.

Corcoran (6-6, 275) has also collected offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State this spring.

Kansas State was first to offer on March 14.

Corcoran has made visits to Nebraska, Notre Dame and Kansas State this spring.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Kansas, No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 94 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

