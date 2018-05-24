Top Clemson LB target talks latest in recruitment

Jones High School in Orlando, Fla., has been a frequented place during the spring evaluation period, with college coaches coming by daily to check out the school’s prospects.

One of those prospects is class of 2019 four-star linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr., who holds nearly 20 offers and has gotten a lot of looks this spring.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of schools,” Tillman said. “A lot of schools have been following me (on Twitter), and a lot of schools came by my school this spring.”

Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, Tillman’s area recruiter, stopped by the school a couple of weeks ago. Bates was back in the Sunshine State recruiting on Wednesday and may return to Jones High for the team’s spring game Thursday, according to Tillman.

“I think coach Bates is supposed to be coming by tomorrow because he’s in town right now,” Tillman said.

Tillman (6-1, 215) is ranked a top-20 outside linebacker nationally. He received an offer from Clemson in February and continues to communicate regularly with Bates as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I talk to coach Bates and coach Venables almost every day, probably like four times a week,” he said. “They’re just telling me about all the academics, me playing right away and being a great help, and just everything — the gear, the school, the atmosphere, just everything.”

Clemson played host to Tillman during the program’s junior day on March 3. It marked his first visit to Clemson.

“It was just everything that I loved,” he said of the experience. “It’s not one thing — everything stood out to me, like the academics, tutoring, coaches, atmosphere… It was just great. It was a great place to be.”

Tillman is planning to sit down with his parents soon to discuss summer visit plans. He could possibly return to Clemson as early as next month.

“We might go back up there in June, but I don’t know yet,” he said. “I’m going to wait until after the spring game (Thursday) and decide what visits I want to take.”

Tillman is hearing from quite a bit of schools but named a few of those he feels are recruiting him the hardest.

“Clemson’s one of the schools recruiting me hard right now,” he said. “Ohio State, that’s another school. Louisville, North Carolina State, a lot of other schools.”

Tillman doesn’t know when he will narrow down his recruitment or make his decision, but does know that the Tigers are high on his list of college choices.

“They’re sitting high right now for me,” he said. “I’m still looking at everybody the same, but they’re sitting high.”

Tillman is a one-time Florida commitment. He de-committed from the Gators in January but said they are still in the mix.

“That’s one of the teams I’m still considering,” he said. “That’s the hometown team, close to home, so I still like them.”

What boxes will a school have to check in order to land Tillman’s commitment?

“Academics for sure,” he said. “Great coaches and great players, too, that have the same goal as me.”

Tillman is ranked as high as the No. 17 outside linebacker and No. 242 overall prospect in the 2019 class by ESPN.