Wharton, Williams hit bombs to put Tigers on top

DURHAM, N.C. — Drew Wharton took Miami pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt’s 1-0 offering over the wall in left field to put Clemson back on top of the Hurricanes in the bottom of the sixth inning, and then Chris Williams capped it off with a bomb of his own to right field as Clemson gained some separation from the Hurricanes.

Wharton’s bomb cleared the high wall in left field and bounced off the roof of the Tobacco Road restaurant. The home run gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Greene added to Clemson’s lead when he crossed home plate off another two-out run scoring hit from Kyle Wilkie. The sophomore hit the ball safely through the left side.

Greene kept the inning alive with a two-out single to the left and then Logan Davidson singled through the same spot to keep the rally going.

Seth Beer increased the lead to 4-1 with a fourth straight hit. The junior went through the right side to score Davidson.

Williams capped off the Tigers’ big inning with a three-run bomb to right field to give the Tigers a 7-1 lead after six innings.

