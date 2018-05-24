What’s the future of the ACC Baseball Championship?

DURHAM, N.C. — Could the ACC Baseball Championships be moving from Durham, N.C. after the 2019 season? There is a possibility.

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford told The Clemson Insider the league has not begun those discussions, but he admits there are some attractive sites the league’s coaches and administrators will look at when they visit the situation later this off-season.

One of those sites is Charlotte’s BB&T Park, which opened in 2014.

“We will just have to wait and see,” Swofford said. “Charlotte is an attractive place for any of our championships. Really, in particularly with the new ballpark they have in Charlotte. But we are blessed with a lot of good parks (in the ACC). The question becomes do we rotate it more frequently or do we put it in one spot and leave it long term in order to build into something more like Omaha.”

This year is the 11th year Durham Bulls Athletic Park has hosted the ACC Championships. The league is scheduled to play its championships here again in 2019.

“We certainly feel like it has gone well, here,” the Commissioner said. “We added back to the contractual arrangement with Durham based on the year we left North Carolina, of course last year’s Baseball Championship was in Louisville. So we will see.

“It has gone well here. It is a tremendous facility. Everything you would want is here.”

When the bids go up to vote, the ACC will use the same system it does for all of its championship events. The votes flow from the coaches to the SWAs, who send recommendations forward to the athletic directors and ultimately to the schools’ representatives.

“We just do not know the answer to that yet,” Swofford said.

Obviously, Durham has been good to Clemson lately. The Tigers won the 2016 ACC Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and got off to a great start Wednesday in this year’s championship with a 21-4 victory over Notre Dame in their first game.