5-star includes Clemson in top group

Belleville (Mich.) five-star offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs named Clemson one of his top eight schools on Friday night.

Southern Cal, Michigan State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State also made the cut for Dobbs, who has around 30 scholarship offers.

“I am truly blessed to be put in this position,” Dobbs wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank all of the coaches that offered me a full scholarship. However, at this time I will be focusing on the eight schools listed.”

Dobbs (6-4, 270) is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

Clemson offered Dobbs last July during one of his visits there. He also visited Clemson for the Louisville game in 2016 and returned to campus with a group of teammates last month.