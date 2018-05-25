Clemson a 'huge' offer for No. 1 prospect in Kansas

Turner Corcoran still has two years of high school football left to be played, but he is already seeing his recruitment blow up. The four-star offensive tackle from Lawrence (Kan.) Free State has picked up scholarship offers left and right this spring.

Corcoran (6-6, 275) played tight end before moving to the offensive line as a sophomore last season, and the position switch is paying off.

His offer sheet hit double-digits on Thursday when Clemson pulled the trigger.

“My head coach told me to call coach (Brent) Venables and sent me his contact info,” Corcoran told TCI. “It’s huge to get an offer from Clemson just because of their level of excellence they compete at in football, also how excellent they are in academics as well.”

Corcoran is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Kansas for the class of 2020. He’s also the No. 15 offensive tackle and a top-100 overall prospect in the class according to 247Sports.

Kansas State was the first school to offer him in mid-March, followed by Iowa State a week later. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Kansas offered in April, while Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri and Clemson have all thrown their hats in the ring this month.

It has been a crazy but fun spring for Corcoran, who is simply enjoying the recruiting ride and taking things in right now.

“I would say that it’s a little early in the process to decide what schools have stuck out the most as of now,” he said. “I have no clue when I’ll be making my decision or cutting teams out.”

Corcoran has made visits to Nebraska, Notre Dame and Kansas State this spring.

He is looking to visit Clemson and working with his family to see when they can make the thousand-mile trip.

“My parents and I are trying to schedule a date that works with our schedule along with Clemson’s,” he said.

Clemson’s prestige appeals to Corcoran from afar.

“Clemson is a very well-known school for their football and academics,” he said. “I’ve also heard their campus is absolutely beautiful, so making it out there would be amazing.”