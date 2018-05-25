Clemson makes the cut for nation's No. 1 tight end

Clemson has made the cut for the nation’s top-ranked tight end prospect.

Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star Hudson Henry named a top five of Clemson, Wisconsin, Penn State, Stanford and Arkansas on Friday evening via social media.

“I want to first thank Jesus Christ for all the amazing scholarship opportunities He has given me from so many great schools,” Henry wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank my family for never giving up on me and always being there to love me. I also want to say thank you to all the coaches that I have had the pleasure of meeting over the course of my recruiting process.”

Henry, who has more than 20 offers in total, received an offer from Clemson in February. He then visited Clemson for the first time on April 26.

Penn State and Stanford have played host to Henry this spring as well. He visited Wisconsin in January and Arkansas in February.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rank Henry as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2019. He is ranked as high as the No. 47 overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior last season, Henry caught 72 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He plans to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

Henry’s father and two brothers all played football at Arkansas. His brother, Hunter, is also a tight end who was drafted No. 35 overall by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL draft.