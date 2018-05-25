Clemson offers elite North Carolina DE

Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star defensive end Desmond Evans reported an offer from Clemson on Friday night.

“I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Evans (6-6, 210) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina, No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 16 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

He has also picked up offers from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and South Carolina this year to go with other Power Five offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, NC State and Kentucky.

Evans made his first visit to Clemson for the spring game in 2017.

As a sophomore last season, he tallied 45 tackles including 14 sacks.

He was recently invited to participate in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.