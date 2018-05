DURHAM, N.C. – For the second game in a row Chris Williams hit a home run for the Tigers as they downed Miami 7-1 in their second game at the 2018 Baseball Championships from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

Williams had a three-run home run in the decisive sixth inning for the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with the senior following the win that advanced Clemson to Saturday’s semifinal round.