DURHAM, N.C. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson outfielder Drew Wharton following the Tigers’ 7-1 win over Miami Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

Wharton hit what turned out to be the game-winning run when his solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Clemson (45-13) the lead for good. The Tigers went on to score five more runs after that as they rolled to the easy victory.

Wharton finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs.