Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson extended a few new scholarship offers to recruits in the classes of 2019 and 2020 this week, the second-to-last week of the spring evaluation period which runs through next Thursday, May 31.

The Clemson Insider recaps the Tigers’ latest offers right here:

Paul Tchio, 2020 OL, Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton High School)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 325

Star rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: May 22

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia

Tchio is a teammate of four-star Clemson safety commitment Joseph Charleston. Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn serves as their area recruiter and has been a familiar face at Milton High School.

Clemson has gotten Tchio on campus three times to date, and he is looking to visit again in early June. He has been to Alabama and Georgia this spring and wants to return to Alabama this summer, with Ohio State another school he would like to check out.

Tchio’s commitment decision could come as soon as late August or early September, but if he is not ready then, he will push the decision back. Alabama and Georgia are the current frontrunners for Tchio, who is ranked by 247Sports as the 19th-best offensive tackle and No. 129 overall prospect in his class. He plans to release his top six schools soon, and Clemson figures to make the list.

Chris Steele, 2019 CB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco High School)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 175

Star rating: 5-star

Clemson offered: May 24

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, California, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Steele is ranked as high as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2019 (Rivals). He is a teammate of 2019 Clemson linebacker target Spencer Lytle.

Earlier this month, Steele named a top eight of Oregon, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Penn State and Oklahoma.

The Californian five-star took official visits to Oklahoma and LSU in April and is slated to officially visit Miami and Southern Cal in June.

The Tigers threw their name in the hat for Steele with an offer Thursday and will see if they can gain traction in his highly contested recruitment moving forward. Steele wants to make his decision either in July or at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January. Clemson will need to get him on campus to have a chance.

Turner Corcoran, 2020 OL, Lawrence, Kan. (Lawrence Free State High School)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 280

Star rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: May 24

Other Power Five offers: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Corcoran, the top-ranked 2020 prospect in the state of Kansas, has seen his stock explode this spring. Kansas State offered first in mid-March and he has since picked up the rest of the aforementioned offers. He played tight end before moving to the offensive line as a sophomore last season, and the position switch has clearly paid off.

Brent Venables informed Corcoran of his Clemson offer on Thursday. He called the offer “huge,” citing Clemson’s level of academic and football prestige. The top-100 prospect is now working with his parents and the Tigers to schedule a visit to Clemson.

Corcoran has made visits to Nebraska, Notre Dame and Kansas State this spring. He doesn’t have a timetable for his decision and said it’s too early in the process for him to determine favorites at this point.

Pictured above: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 5-star CB Chris Steele