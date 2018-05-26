Elite DE elated over Clemson offer

Clemson dipped into the Tar Heel State on Friday and dispensed an offer to an elite class of 2020 defensive end.

Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star Desmond Evans received the offer from Clemson via defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates visited Evans’ school to evaluate him Friday.

“It feels so good,” Evans said of the offer. “Like when (Venables) said we would like to offer you, I was smiling so hard because I was happy. But it’s just a good feeling to have.”

Evans is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina, No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound rising junior in high school said he has been following Clemson’s program since he was in middle school.

“When I was 13,” Evans said. “I like how they love to win.”

Evans had a chance to see Clemson’s program in person and meet members of the coaching staff in April 2017, when he attended the Orange & White spring game with his mother and sister.

“I talked to some of the coaches,” he told TCI after the visit. “I talked to the O-line coach (Robbie Caldwell) for a few minutes. And the D-line coach (Bates), he told me a little poem he wrote. It was nice.”

Evans is a candidate to return to Clemson this summer or in the fall. In addition to Clemson, he has picked up offers from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and South Carolina this year to go with other Power Five offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, NC State and Kentucky.

As a sophomore last season, Evans tallied 45 tackles including 14 sacks.

He was recently invited to participate in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.