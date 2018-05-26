Intriguing in-state DL impressed with Clemson

An intriguing in-state prospect on Clemson’s recruiting radar made his way back to campus last month.

North Charleston (S.C.) Garrett Academy defensive tackle Dal’Mont Gourdine attended the Tigers’ spring game on April 14.

“It was a great atmosphere just for the spring game, so I could imagine what a real game feels like,” Gourdine said. “I would love to play in something like that. I enjoyed it.

“It might be the best campus or college I have ever seen out of this process I’m going through.”

Gourdine (6-5, 245) first visited Clemson on April 4 to watch a spring practice.

While on campus that day, he spent time with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“He likes my film and was happy to have me up there, and he wants me to come back this summer,” Gourdine said.

Gourdine plans to return to compete at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp from June 5-7.

He describes himself as a high-IQ player who brings length, speed and athleticism from the defensive line position, and he hopes to display those traits in front of Clemson’s coaches at the camp.

“I hope to show them who I am because they watched film, not me live in action doing what I do, and why I’m that guy they should offer,” Gourdine said.

Gourdine picked up his first Power Five offer last week from Nebraska, which joined Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, UCF, FIU, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State on his offer sheet.

Should an offer from Clemson come his way, it would be significant for the in-state recruit.

“It’s Clemson,” he said. “I think it would be the best offer that anyone can ask or want to have.”

Clemson’s coaching staff has made Gourdine feel like part of the Tiger family during his visits.

“Great people,” he said. “The way they made me feel very welcome when I first got there, it was like I played for them already.”

Gourdine intends to commit to his school of choice on November 7 in memory of his grandmother. Along with Clemson, he plans to camp at South Carolina, Georgia and Georgia Tech this summer.