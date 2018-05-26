Katie dodges bad throw from Jordan Greene

DURHAM, NC – TCI’s Katie Florio handled this interview like a pro as she dodged a bad throw during warmups at Durham Bulls Athletic park.
DURHAM, NC – TCI is live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park as the Tigers prepare to battle Florida State in the semifinals. Katie previews the game in this edition of the TCI Blitz.
DURHAM, N.C. — If you have been watching the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships on Fox Sports South this week, then you have noticed the antics Jake Higginbotham and a few other pitchers have been pulling on (…)
DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson defeated Miami 7-1 Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham. N.C. As we await on the game (…)
DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson battles Florida State Saturday for a chance to move to Sunday’s title game in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships. The Clemson Insider previews today’s contest in (…)
Clemson dipped into the Tar Heel State on Friday and dispensed an offer to an elite class of 2020 defensive end. Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star Desmond Evans received the offer from Clemson via (…)
Junior Clemson golfer Bryson Nimmer shot a career best 64 in the first round that finished on Saturdaymorning at the 2018 NCAA National Golf Tournament at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla. Nimmer’s (…)
DURHAM, N.C. — The last time Clemson and Florida State played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park was in the 2016 ACC Championship Game. Though the Tigers won their first ACC Championship in 10 years that (…)
An intriguing in-state prospect on Clemson’s recruiting radar made his way back to campus last month. North Charleston (S.C.) Garrett Academy defensive tackle Dal’Mont Gourdine attended the (…)
Stillwater, Okla.—Bryson Nimmer stands in a tie for first place at five-under-par in the middle of the first round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla. The Tigers (…)
Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star defensive end Desmond Evans reported an offer from Clemson on Friday night. “I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote (…)