Tigers, ‘Noles hope to dodge inclement weather this time

DURHAM, N.C. — The last time Clemson and Florida State played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park was in the 2016 ACC Championship Game. Though the Tigers won their first ACC Championship in 10 years that day, it is best remembered for the long weather delays, three in all, that caused the game to take eight hours and 19 minutes to complete.

The folks at the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships are hoping today’s 5 p.m. semifinal matchup between the Tigers and Seminoles is not a repeat. However, the forecast for Durham, N.C., calls for thunderstorms developing this afternoon with a 45 percent chance of rain at five o’clock.

Of course the ACC’s 1 p.m. semifinal between Louisville and Pitt will start with a 25 percent chance of rain and then increase to 55 percent by 4 p.m. So there is a chance for a long and wet day at the ballpark in the ACC Championship Semifinals.

So far in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championships, just one game has been delayed. Coincidently, it was Clemson’s 21-4 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday, where there was a 42-minute lightning delay.

“Well, you’ve done a real good job with the weather,” Florida State head coach Mike Martin joked. “Every time we come up here it seems like it rains.”

Florida State (41-17) of course advanced to today’s semifinal matchup thanks to a 5-2 victory over NC State Friday night. Cal Raleigh and Rhett Aplin each went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Seminoles. Raleigh hit his 13th home run of the season and drove in three runs, and Aplin added an RBI single.

Both Clemson and Florida State come into the semifinal game playing perhaps their best baseball of the season. The Seminoles have won nine of their last 10 games, while Clemson has won 19 of its last 21 and eight straight overall.

“I think both sides of the ball, when it comes to pitching and hitting, we are firing on all cylinders and I think the biggest thing for us,” Clemson outfielder Seth Beer said. “The thing I find really, really cool is that when our hitting is not doing it, our pitching picks up the slack and vice versa with the hitting to pitching. So, I think that has been pretty cool to see.

“Our team has come together as a whole and we are all fighting together as one unit.”

With Friday night’s win, the Seminoles continued their quest for a second consecutive ACC championship and their third in the past four seasons. Florida State has won 13 of its last 14 ACC Championship games. The Seminoles have achieved that level of success despite being seeded no higher than No. 4 in any of the past four ACC Championships and No. 8 last year.

The Tigers (45-13) have won six straight at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, dating back to its 2016 ACC Championship run.

“Everybody knows what is at stake,” Beer said. “We know what can happen if we do (win) this or whatever happens and the joy that comes from that.”

Clemson took two of three from the visiting Seminoles in the regular-season series May 5-7 in Clemson. FSU claimed the opener, 3-2, in 13 innings for head coach Mike Martin’s NCAA-record 1,976th career win. The Tigers bounced back to win the next two contests, 12-7 and 5-4.

Florida State and Clemson have combined to win the last three ACC Baseball Championship titles. The teams last met in the tournament in the 2016 final at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Clemson outlasted the Seminoles, 18-13.

The Clemson-FSU winner will advance to Sunday’s noon championship game against the winner of Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal contest between No. 5 seed Louisville (42-16) and No. 12 seed Pitt (29-25).