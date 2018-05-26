Top 10 DE explains why Clemson made his Top 5

Late last month, Forest Park (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe dropped a list of his top five schools that included Clemson.

Along with the Tigers, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee made the cut for the 6-foot-5, 263-pound prospect that is ranked as a top-10 defensive end nationally.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Eboigbe, who explained why Clemson is one of his favorites.

“The idea of great coaching, great program who has the stats on defense to back it up, and being close to home,” he said.

Eboigbe made his first visit to Clemson for the program’s junior day on March 3 and has gotten to know defensive tackles coach Todd Bates as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Eboigbe said he has talked more with the two coaches “about what Clemson has to offer” since the visit.

Will Eboigbe make another trip to Tiger Town?

“Hopefully,” he said. “Nothing set in stone right now.”

The lone visit Eboigbe has planned right now is a trip in early June to Florida, which did not crack his top five. Another program trying to get into the mix is LSU, which offered him earlier this month.

Some believe Auburn and Georgia are the teams to beat in his recruitment, but he says there are “not really” any favorites among his top five at this time.

“It’s still a cluster,” he said.

Eboigbe told TCI he intends to make a decision during the early signing period in December. He wants to ensure the school he chooses checks off one box in particular.

“The feeling of no matter how bad things get or hard things are, I’ll never regret the decision of going there,” he said.

Eboigbe is a top-151 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to all three major recruiting services. He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 106 overall prospect for 2019. He could potentially move to defensive tackle at the next level depending on how his frame fills out.