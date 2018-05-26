Williams’ bomb puts the Tigers on top

DURHAM, N.C. — Chris Williams put Clemson on top of Florida State in the bottom of the fourth inning at Durham Bulls Athletic Park with a three-run bomb over the tall video board in left field.

Kyle Wilkie got things started with a base hit through the right side to extend his hitting streak to 25 games. Seth Beer then followed with a five-pitch walk, setting up Williams for his home run.

Williams took Cole Sands’ fastball down on a 1-1 pitch to deep left field and over the tall video board, giving Clemson a 3-2 lead.

It was the Tigers’ eighth home run of the ACC Championships. All the other teams in the tournament field have a combined eight home runs.