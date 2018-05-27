Top OL teammates like Clemson 'a lot'

Early this spring, Clemson played host to a pair of teammates from the Sunshine State that hold the Tigers in high regard.

Pensacola (Fla.) High School offensive lineman Adrian Medley and Hunter Rayburn visited Clemson on March 2, and according to Medley, they are planning to return to campus in the near future with their high school coach.

Both Medley (6-4, 310) and Rayburn (6-4, 315) are class of 2019 prospects who have a combined total of more than three dozen scholarship offers. Clemson offered Medley during the March visit, and Rayburn received an offer from Clemson two weeks ago after area recruiter Jeff Scott stopped by their school during the spring evaluation period.

Medley told The Clemson Insider that he and Rayburn have talked about and are high on Clemson.

“We both like it a lot and are looking foward to getting back up there soon,” he said.

For Medley personally, he heads into the upcoming visit hoping to strengthen his relationship with the staff.

“I just want to spend some good time with the coaches,” he said. “I’ve already seen the facilities and just want to spend more time building relationships.”

Both Medley and Rayburn are looking to make their commitment decisions by the end of the summer.

Rayburn told TCI after earning the Clemson offer that it was one of the schools standing out to him, along with Florida, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn and UCF, adding that the group was subject to change.

Medley, meanwhile, says he is still taking all of his college options into consideration right now. Although he doesn’t have an official group of favorites, he did indicate that Clemson is one of them.

“They are high on my list,” he said.

Medley feels he is being recruited the hardest by Mississippi State and Texas A&M. He and Rayburn are planning to officially visit both schools together next month. The duo recently made unofficial visits to Florida and Auburn.

Rayburn is being recruited by most schools as a guard or center, while Medley is an offensive tackle.