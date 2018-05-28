4-star dual-threat QB hopes to impress Clemson

With one committed already, Clemson is looking to take one more quarterback in the class of 2019. Among the signal-callers on the Tigers’ radar is four-star deal-threat John Rhys Plumlee.

The Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove standout has stayed in touch with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, and Streeter visited Plumlee’s school to see him work out during the spring evaluation period.

“Coach Streeter came to watch me throw this spring,” Plumlee told The Clemson Insider. “I have talked to Coach Streeter lately, and he said they want me to come to camp.”

As a junior last season, Plumlee completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,759 yards and 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also ran for 599 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries (7.9 yards per carry).

Plumlee (6-1, 185) plans to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and aims to display his arm talent in front of the Tigers in hopes of earning an offer.

“I would like to show them my throwing ability more,” he said.

Plumlee picked up his first offers from Mississippi State and Southern Miss last summer. His stock skyrocketed this past February when he received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Nebraska, North Carolina and Florida.

He claims no favorites in his recruitment right now but said he wants to commit by the end of the summer.

While some schools are recruiting him as an athlete, Clemson is looking at him solely as a quarterback.

Plumlee traveled to check out Clemson in March and came away impressed by the visit. He’s high on the Tigers, and they would be high on his list should they offer.

“I like Clemson and the coaching staff,” he said. “They are great people and would definitely close to the top if they offered.”

ESPN ranks Plumlee as the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback and No. 152 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

Plumlee, who is also a standout in baseball, is scheduled to visit Nebraska next week and then Georgia on June 5.

Clemson is looking to sign two signal-callers in the 2019 class. The Tigers hold one pledge from a quarterback in Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star Taisun Phommachanh.