Beer, Tigers focused on advancing

Although Clemson did not land a national seed Monday it does not have time to dwell on it.

Instead, the Tigers who were named the No. 10 seed during Monday’s NCAA selection show will immediately begin preparing to host their regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, which includes Vanderbilt as the No. 2 seed, St. John’s as the No. 3 and Morehead State as the No.

“You know you can’t really look at it that way,” said Seth Beer, who made the All-ACC Tournament team this past weekend. “At the end of the day we’re still playing ball. There are a lot of teams out there that don’t get the shot to do that and that’s the way you have to look at it.

“We get the chance to host a regional and that’s something you have to be thankful for. Obviously at our field it’s something we can use to our advantage.”

Beer said he isn’t focused on being a top eight national seed as much as he is going out and winning this regional. This is the third year in a row Clemson will be a hosting a regional but the Tigers have not made it to a super regional since the 2010 season.

“I’m not the guy that goes out there and (decides national seeding),” Beer said “With baseball, you just can’t expect anything in this sport. So I honestly wasn’t thinking much about it. It is what it is and you just have to go out there and play now.”

Several familiar faces will be traveling back to Clemson as both Vanderbilt and St. John’s were in the Clemson Regional last year as well.

“I think it’s going to be a good experience, Beer said. “These are some great teams that are in our regional and then the one we match-up with. No matter what happens, there’s some good ball clubs in there. So it’s going to be some good baseball.”

Vanderbilt, coached by former Clemson assistant coach, Tim Corbin, won the Clemson regional last year at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“I think for us we have to look at it like any other opponent,” Beer said. “You can’t really look at anything like a problem, like what happened last year and put pressure on it this year. We’re going to go out there and play our best baseball.”

If the Tigers do win their regional and advance to super regional round they will be matched up with the winner of the Tallahassee Regional, which means there is a good chance the Tigers will face No. 7 seed Florida State for a fifth time this year.

“They’re a great ball club,” Beer said. “They’re coached extremely well. They have great players on that team and some great pitchers on that staff.”

Clemson went 2-1 against the Seminoles during the regular season but FSU defeated the Tigers in the semifinals of the 2018 ACC Tournament this past Saturday before going on to win their second straight ACC Championship. Three of the four games between the two teams this year were decided by one run.

“At the end of the day it’s just baseball and they went out and competed,” Beer said. “They had some timely hits and won that ballgame. But I wouldn’t say that dampens our confidence at all.”