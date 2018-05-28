Clemson keeping tabs on up-and-coming lineman

Clemson’s staff is keeping tabs on an up-and-coming offensive tackle who has visited campus several times.

Cumming (Ga.) North Forsyth’s Jeremy James returned to watch one of the Tigers’ spring practices in April.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” James told The Clemson Insider. “The coaches told me they really like me and want to just stay in contact.”

James (6-5, 315) has seen his recruitment pick up momentum following an impressive showing at The Opening Atlanta regional camp earlier this spring.

Schools such as Miami, Louisville, North Carolina and Indiana have offered James in May, joining the likes of Ole Miss, NC State, Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia and Boston College on his offer sheet.

Some of those suitors are standing out in his recruitment right now.

“Nebraska, Miami, NC State and Ole Miss are some of my favorites,” James said.

Besides the schools that have offered, James said Florida and Georgia are showing interest along with Clemson.

As the Tigers continue to expand their offensive line board, James attracted a spring evaluation visit from area recruiter Brandon Streeter three weeks ago.

James competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer. In addition to his Clemson visit last month, he has been on campus for a junior day as well as a couple of games.

He loves what the Tigers have to offer and said the opportunity to play for them would be big.

“Everything about Clemson is really nice,” he said. “Top facilities, great coaches… A Clemson offer would mean a lot because they are one of the top programs in the country.”

James could participate in the Swinney Camp again next month. He plans to camp at Georgia on June 5, visit Florida on June 8 and camp/visit Miami on June 9.