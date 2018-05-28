Tigers did not land national seed

Clemson’s baseball team did not land a national seed Monday when the Tigers were named the No. 10 seed during the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show.

The Tigers learned Sunday night they were one of the 16 regional sites for the tournament which gets started on Thursday. Clemson is paired up with the Tallahassee Regional. So if the Tigers and Florida State both advance, they will meet in a Super Regional.

The Seminoles are the No. 7 overall seed. The two teams split the four meetings this year. Clemson won the regular season series 2-1, while the ‘Noles beat Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals this past Saturday. Florida State ended up winning its second straight ACC Championship on Sunday.

Three of the four games Clemson and FSU played this year were decided by one run.

Clemson will play Morehead State, the No. 4 seed, in the Clemson Regional on Friday at 6 p.m.. Vanderbilt returns to Clemson for a second straight year and will play St. John’s the No. 3 seed at noon on Friday.

Vanderbilt won the Clemson Regional last year at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson comes into the tournament with a 45-14 overall record after it advanced to the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship semifinals before losing to Florida State. The Tigers were 22-8 in the ACC this season and tied North Carolina as regular season co-champions, UNC is the No. 6 overall seed.

This is the third straight year Clemson has hosted an NCAA Baseball Regional. The Tigers lost the previous two to Oklahoma State in 2016 and Vanderbilt last year.

Clemson has not won a home regional since 2009 when it beat Oklahoma State in the regional finals. The Tigers last regional title came in 2010 when they won the Auburn Regional. They also advanced to the College World Series that year after beating Alabama in the Clemson Super Regional.

This year marks Clemson’s 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in baseball and the program’s 31st in the last 32 years.

Overall, this year will mark Clemson’s 43rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament field, which ranks fifth all-time. The Tigers have also been to 12 College World Series in Omaha, the 11th best figure in NCAA history.